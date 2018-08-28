Search

Care home’s ‘proud and happy team’ honoured for longevity of service

PUBLISHED: 13:12 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 09 November 2018

The team at Oaklands House are recognised. Picture: Oaklands House residential home

Archant

Staff at a care home have been praised for their dedicated service – after racking up almost a century between them.

Oaklands House residential home in Reydon, near Southwold, has officially thanked eight members of staff for a combined 97 years of continuous service.

Monica Earl, night carer, and Adam Wright, head chef, were recognised for dedicating 27 years each to the home, while a further six members of the team thanked for dedicating more than five years each.

Each staff member was presented with a framed certificate and pin badge, which was presented by the home’s manager, Hanro Steytler.

Those recognised were Monica Earl, night carer, 27 years; Adam Wright, head chef, 27 years; Kelsey Hood, housekeeper, six years; Laura Longstone, night carer, six years; Donna Morris, housekeeper, nine years; Sarah Mallett, senior carer, eight years; April Sheldon, housekeeper, seven years; Patria Salentes, senior carer, seven years.

Hanro said: “It was great to take some time out to personally thank those staff who have reached notable milestones here at Oaklands House. Following our morning meeting I was delighted to present the eight members of staff with long service badges. We are a proud and happy team at Oaklands and this shows in the longevity of service we have here.”

Oaklands House residential home is based on Covert Road, Reydon. For more information on the range of residential and respite services available, telephone 01502 724955 or visit www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

