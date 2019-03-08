Search

Police warning after binoculars and cash stolen from car

PUBLISHED: 12:04 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 01 July 2019

Gorse Road, Reydon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Gorse Road, Reydon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A pair of binoculars, a jacket and cash was stolen from a car, prompting police to urge motorists to remove belongings from vehicles and ensure they are locked.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the insecure car, which had been parked on Gorse Road, Reydon, was targeted between 5pm on Friday, June 28, and 9.05am on Saturday, June 29.

Anyone with information about the reported theft is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/37683/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

One of Norfolk's oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce 'record breaking' shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

'Very unwell' woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Driver arrested after vehicle drives into path of another car

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

