Police warning after binoculars and cash stolen from car

Gorse Road, Reydon. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A pair of binoculars, a jacket and cash was stolen from a car, prompting police to urge motorists to remove belongings from vehicles and ensure they are locked.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the insecure car, which had been parked on Gorse Road, Reydon, was targeted between 5pm on Friday, June 28, and 9.05am on Saturday, June 29.

Anyone with information about the reported theft is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/37683/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.