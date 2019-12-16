Eight acres of 'amenity land' sells for £165,000 at auction

Eight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East Anglia Archant

An area of land that could suit a range of potential uses sold for more than double the estimated guide price at auction.

The area of "amenity land," on Lowestoft Road in Reydon, extending to eight acres, sold for £165,000 as Auction House East Anglia held its seventh and final Norwich auction of the year on December 4.

Having been marketed by Auction House East Anglia on a freehold tenure, and with a guide price of £60,000 to £80,000 plus fees, it sold to an unknown telephone bidder for £165,000 at the auction at Dunston Hall Hotel.

Described as "eight acres of amenity land with extensive road frontage," adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon, the property description from the auctioneers stated that the area of amenity land "provides a wide range of potential uses."

It stated: "The land is currently unused but is well screened from the road and has many open areas."