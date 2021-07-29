Village buzzing over rewilding plans
When it comes to re-wilding, a Norfolk village is grasping the nettle – literally.
Leading environmentalists in Hethersett have identified areas of the village to be set aside for re-wilding with the plans receiving the backing of the village’s parish council.
These include Rectory Meadow opposite the parish church, areas around the village sign and a margin around land surrounding Hethersett Village Hall.
Residents were able to find out about re-wilding plans in the village with a re-wilding afternoon on Rectory Meadow where they were able to hunt for wild flowers and insects.
“The idea is to encourage wildlife and insect life by creating the right habitat to improve the environment. This will gather carbon dioxide and release oxygen,” said leading Hethersett environmentalist and parish councillor Dr Anne Edwards who dressed up as Betty the Bee for the afternoon.
Dr Edwards appealed for volunteers to help with the re-wilding which she underlined is not just about leaving things to grow. “The meadows will be cut by South Norfolk Council in April or May and then allowed to prosper until being cut again in August or September.
“I would urge everyone to take a close look at the life that is benefiting from re-wilding and think less about an area looking tidy and embrace the natural life that exists amongst long grass,” Dr Edwards said.
“If we get volunteers to help with cutting and raking at the end of the season the idea will really be gathering momentum.”
Those attending the event in Rectory Meadow were able to spot Meadow Brown, Gatekeeper, Large Whites and Red Admiral butterflies along with Pyramid and Bee Orchids, clovers and selfheal.
Fellow environmentalist and parish councillor Bridget Williamson underlined that re-wilding meadows need careful management and shouldn’t just be allowed to grow.
“We must do what we can for wildlife,” she said.
Council chairman Adrienne Quinlan said that if re-wilding is carried out in a sympathetic way villagers would be “carried with it.”
Notices will be placed around re-wilding areas to inform and educate the public.