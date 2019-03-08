Inquest review to be held following death of teen after street fight

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

An inquest review into the death of a teenager who suffered head injuries following a street fight is to be held today.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, suffered head injuries in a street fight in King's Lynn, Norfolk, on 7 July, and died two days later.

An inquest review is to be held at Norwich Coroner's Court, Carrow House, King Street in Norwich later today (Thursday, October 31).

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, was initially charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm following Mr Hornibrook's death.

But he has since been charged with manslaughter, which he has denied, and is due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on March 2.

After his death, Reece was described by his family as "a gentle giant, always laughing and joking".

In a statement issued via Norfolk police, his family described him as "having a huge heart", adding that he "was our hero".