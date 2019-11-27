Further hearing into deaths of Norfolk couple in crash

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

An inquest review is set to take place later today into the deaths of a married couple who were killed in a crash on a Norfolk road.

Andrew and Jean Crawford died on Wednesday, August 28, after the white Kia Rio car they were travelling in was involved in a collision on the A1075 at Great Hockham.

Mr Crawford, 72, the driver, died at the scene, while Mrs Crawford, 74, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, (NNUH) and died of her injuries.

Inquests into Mr and Mrs Crawford's death were opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, September 11.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake heard the couple were both former slaughterhouse workers and lived in Watton.

Mr Crawford's medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries and severe thoraxic trauma, and Mrs Crawford's was given as severe thoraxic injuries including a ruptured liver.

The inquests were adjourned to a review today

at Norfolk Coroner's Court.