Will you try 'reverse Guinness' at Norwich pub?

PUBLISHED: 11:29 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 04 December 2019

Pints of Sinistral - the 'reverse Guinness'. Photo: teamtoxicbeers Instagram

Pints of Sinistral - the 'reverse Guinness'. Photo: teamtoxicbeers Instagram

Sue Hayward

A Norwich pub will be pouring a pint with a twist next week - for one night only.

The Rose Inn on Queens Road will be serving the striking beer - called Sinistral - from 7pm on December 11.

Sinistral, which means left handed, is a white stout and while most white stouts are pale or amber this one is milky white with a black head, which has led to its nickname 'the reverse Guinness'.

Landlady Dawn Hopkins said: "We are so excited to have Sinistral here at The Rose, we are the only pub to have it in Norwich and we can't wait to try it ourselves."

The beer was developed by Team Toxic, led by Sue Hayward, and the team will be on hand to help pour out the drink at its Norwich debut.

Pints of Sinistral - the 'reverse Guinness'. Photo: teamtoxicbeers Instagram

Ms Hopkins added: "As soon as I saw it online I knew we had to get some at The Rose.

"We were lucky because it's a limited brew and only available in a few places.

"It's one night only - so not to be missed."

Pints of Sinistral - the 'reverse Guinness'. Photo: teamtoxicbeers InstagramPints of Sinistral - the 'reverse Guinness'. Photo: teamtoxicbeers Instagram

