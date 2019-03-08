Search

Can you spot yourself at the Nearly Festival in Norwich this weekend?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 16 June 2019

The Nearly Festival tribute band concert in Earlham Park

The Nearly Festival tribute band concert in Earlham Park

Music lovers danced the weekend away as some of the country's finest tribute acts graced the stage at the Nearly Festival.

The event, held on Saturday and Sunday, moved to Earlham Park this year after outgrowing previous venue Chapelfield Gardens.

On Saturday acts included tributes to The Prodigy, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and Michael Jackson.

And on Sunday tribute acts of Madness, the Spice Girls, the Specials, Bad Manners, Pink, Amy Winehouse and Taylor Swift performed, as well as a medley of 90s Britpop.

If you missed out this time the festival will also be in Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds, on June 22 and 23, St Nicholas Park, Oulton Broad, on June 29 and 30, Trinity Park, Ipswich, on July 27 and 28, and finally at the Old Heath, Colchester, on August 3 and 4.



