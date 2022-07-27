News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The top 25 icons of Norfolk as voted for by you

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 11:45 AM July 27, 2022
Some of the top 10 icons of Norfolk, as voted for by you

Some of the top icons of Norfolk, as voted for by you

Our poll asking readers to decide Norfolk's top 25 icons has closed, and today - on Norfolk Day - the results can finally be revealed. 

Earlier this month we asked people to tell us the person, place or thing which best represents the county, giving a shortlist of 50 reader-nominations from which to vote. 

More than 1,100 people cast their votes, and today we can reveal the top 25 - with Norwich Cathedral securing a firm first place ahead of another city landmark – Norwich Castle.

Norwich Cathedral is Peter's favourite Norfolk landmark

Norwich Cathedral: Norfolk's number one icon - as voted for by you!

Norwich Castle is marking the 100th anniversary of the Armistice with a special early opening on Rem

Norwich Castle was voted the second most famed Norfolk icon

A late surge saw Colman’s Mustard finish third, and was joined by another food item, the Cromer crab, which made fourth place.  

Other highlights in the top 10 include two more locations, the North Norfolk coast and Cromer Pier, and famous Norfolk faces Horatio Nelson, Edith Cavell and Boudicca.

(With other Colman's mustard bath advert and caption)

Colman's Mustard was voted a Norfolk icon and the high-ranking food item

Abigail Brumpton with her catch during the World crabbing championships off Cromer Pier. Picture: Ni

The delicious Cromer crab was also voted a Norfolk icon

David Powles, editor of the EDP, said: "Thank you to the hundreds of people who took the time to nominate and vote. The final results were so close and we have ended up with a fantastic top 25, a list to be proud of. 

"It shows how much we have to celebrate in our fine county of Norfolk, and what a special place it is to live and work in, as well as visit and stay-cation."

Cromer Pier

Cromer Pier was voted a Norfolk icon

Edith Cavell, picture from 1895. Published with permission of St Mary's church Swardeston.

Edith Cavell was one of the Norfolk faces voted a Norfolk icon

The shortlist was based on suggestions from readers of this newspaper. 

  • Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's
Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's

Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's - Credit: Archant

The top 25 icons of Norfolk: 

  1. Norwich Cathedral  
  2. Norwich Castle 
  3. Colman's Mustard 
  4. Cromer crab 
  5. North Norfolk coast 
  6. Cromer Pier 
  7. Horatio Nelson 
  8. Edith Cavell 
  9. Norwich City Football Club 
  10. Boudicca 
  11. Royal Norfolk Show 
  12. Norfolk's dialect 
  13. Stephen Fry 
  14. Norfolk wherries 
  15. Delia Smith 
  16. Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach 
  17. Nelson's Journey 
  18. Carrow Road 
  19. Alan Partridge 
  20. National Trust locations 
  21. Walsingham Pilgrimage 
  22. Olivia Colman 
  23. The Singing Postman 
  24. Bitterns 
  25. Hippodrome Circus 
     
    Ideas of Boudicca through the ages.Copy: Jo Ellis

    Boudicca was voted a Norfolk icon

    On the River Ant with the Wherry Yacht Charter Charitable Trust

    The Norfolk Wherry was voted a Norfolk icon

    PART OF THE BBC YEAR OF BOOKS Picture shows: Stephen Fry Tx: BBC Two, TBC

    Stephen Fry was voted a Norfolk icon

    The Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

    Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus was voted a Norfolk icon

Norfolk Day
Norfolk
Norwich News

