Revealed: The top 25 icons of Norfolk as voted for by you
- Credit: Archant / Supplied
Our poll asking readers to decide Norfolk's top 25 icons has closed, and today - on Norfolk Day - the results can finally be revealed.
Earlier this month we asked people to tell us the person, place or thing which best represents the county, giving a shortlist of 50 reader-nominations from which to vote.
More than 1,100 people cast their votes, and today we can reveal the top 25 - with Norwich Cathedral securing a firm first place ahead of another city landmark – Norwich Castle.
A late surge saw Colman’s Mustard finish third, and was joined by another food item, the Cromer crab, which made fourth place.
Other highlights in the top 10 include two more locations, the North Norfolk coast and Cromer Pier, and famous Norfolk faces Horatio Nelson, Edith Cavell and Boudicca.
David Powles, editor of the EDP, said: "Thank you to the hundreds of people who took the time to nominate and vote. The final results were so close and we have ended up with a fantastic top 25, a list to be proud of.
"It shows how much we have to celebrate in our fine county of Norfolk, and what a special place it is to live and work in, as well as visit and stay-cation."
The shortlist was based on suggestions from readers of this newspaper.
- Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's
The top 25 icons of Norfolk:
- Norwich Cathedral
- Norwich Castle
- Colman's Mustard
- Cromer crab
- North Norfolk coast
- Cromer Pier
- Horatio Nelson
- Edith Cavell
- Norwich City Football Club
- Boudicca
- Royal Norfolk Show
- Norfolk's dialect
- Stephen Fry
- Norfolk wherries
- Delia Smith
- Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach
- Nelson's Journey
- Carrow Road
- Alan Partridge
- National Trust locations
- Walsingham Pilgrimage
- Olivia Colman
- The Singing Postman
- Bitterns
- Hippodrome Circus