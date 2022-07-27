Revealed: The top 25 icons of Norfolk as voted for by you

Some of the top icons of Norfolk, as voted for by you - Credit: Archant / Supplied

Our poll asking readers to decide Norfolk's top 25 icons has closed, and today - on Norfolk Day - the results can finally be revealed.

Earlier this month we asked people to tell us the person, place or thing which best represents the county, giving a shortlist of 50 reader-nominations from which to vote.

More than 1,100 people cast their votes, and today we can reveal the top 25 - with Norwich Cathedral securing a firm first place ahead of another city landmark – Norwich Castle.

Norwich Cathedral: Norfolk's number one icon - as voted for by you! - Credit: Archant

Norwich Castle was voted the second most famed Norfolk icon - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A late surge saw Colman’s Mustard finish third, and was joined by another food item, the Cromer crab, which made fourth place.

Other highlights in the top 10 include two more locations, the North Norfolk coast and Cromer Pier, and famous Norfolk faces Horatio Nelson, Edith Cavell and Boudicca.

Colman's Mustard was voted a Norfolk icon and the high-ranking food item - Credit: Submitted

The delicious Cromer crab was also voted a Norfolk icon - Credit: Nick Butcher

David Powles, editor of the EDP, said: "Thank you to the hundreds of people who took the time to nominate and vote. The final results were so close and we have ended up with a fantastic top 25, a list to be proud of.

"It shows how much we have to celebrate in our fine county of Norfolk, and what a special place it is to live and work in, as well as visit and stay-cation."

Cromer Pier was voted a Norfolk icon

Edith Cavell was one of the Norfolk faces voted a Norfolk icon

The shortlist was based on suggestions from readers of this newspaper.

The top 25 icons of Norfolk: