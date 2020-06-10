Retired supermarket manager died after falling off his bike
PUBLISHED: 10:52 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 10 June 2020
A retired supermarket manager died after falling off his bike, an inquest opening has heard.
David Simmonds, 62, of Earlham Road, Norwich, who was born in Bishop’s Stortford, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on May 9.
His inquest was opened on June 10 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court and area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was traumatic brain injury and cervical spine injury due to a fall from a bicycle.
She also recorded Covid-19 as a smaller contributory factor to his death.
The inquest was adjourned until September 3.
