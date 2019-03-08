Search

Retired guest house owner, 93, died from fall at nursing home

PUBLISHED: 18:55 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 15 August 2019

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A former guest house owner died after a fall in a Great Yarmouth nursing home.

Gwendolyn Middleton, 93, died at Claremont House Nursing Home in Caister-on-Sea on Thursday, August 8.

At an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Thursday, August 15, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard she was identified by Marian Williams, a nurse at the Yamouth Road home on the date she died.

The inquest heard the retired guest house owner and landlady was born on November 15, 1925 in Needingworth, Cambridge, and lived at Keyes Avenue, in Great Yarmouth.

Her medical cause of death was given as a traumatic haemothorax, caused by a fall due to atrial fibrillation.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to November 7.

At a separate opening, Ms Lake adjourned the inquest of Anthony Collins, 88, who died on June 2, at his home in Stalham, to September 3. His cause of death was asbestosis, pneumonia and emphysema.

