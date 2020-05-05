Retired dentist died at home a week after developing coronavirus symptoms

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A retired dentist died in his home a week after developing suspected coronavirus symptoms, an inquest has heard.

Roger Durden, 72, of Hadfield Road, North Walsham, died on April 24 after collapsing in the morning.

The inquest, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on May 5, heard Mr Durden had been self-isolating for one week before his death with a cough and fever.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said he worked as a cleaner in Norwich before lockdown and felt the symptoms came on after queuing in a Sainsbury’s store in Norwich.

He rung his GP at Paston Surgery in North Walsham and had a telephone consultation where he was advised to self-isolate.

Mr Durden was never tested and his wife, who is self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms in the same house, rang 999 on April 24 when her husband developed breathing difficulties.

He collapsed from a cardiac arrest at around 9am soon after the ambulance arrived and could not be resuscitated.

Mrs Lake concluded Mr Durden died of natural causes and found the medical cause of death as Covid-19.