Retired company director died from asbestos-related cancer, inquest heard

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A retired company director died as a result of an asbestos-related illness, an inquest heard.

Antony Gigg, 88, died on Tuesday, September 3, at his home in Barford.

At an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, September 11, area coroner Yvonne Blake heard Mr Gigg was born on January 5, 1931, in Derby, Derbyshire, and his occupation was given as a retired company director.

His home address was given as Chapel Street, Barford.

Ms Blake heard how Mr Gigg was identified on the date he died by his daughter, to PC Jake Grossman.

His medical cause of death was given as malignant mesothelioma, a cancer of the tissues lining the lungs, chest wall and abdomen.

The disease is typically linked to exposure to asbestos.

Ms Blake adjourned the full inquest to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Carrow House, at 1pm, on Tuesday, December 3.