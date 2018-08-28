Retired carer ‘devastated’ after losing gold locket worn for 40 years

Ann Eccleston, 75, from Weybourne is "devastated" after losing her gold locket, pictured. Photo: Ann Eccleston Archant

A retired carer said she has been left “devastated” after losing a gold locket she has worn every day for 40 years.

Ann Eccleston lost the heart-shaped gold locket in Cromer on Friday, January 11.

Mrs Eccleston, 75, said: “I had worn it almost every day for over 40 years - it is very sentimental to me as it has a lock of my dog’s hair in it and pictures of my husband, daughter and grandson.”

She added: “I wear it to remember my old neighbour who was like a mum to me and died in my arms.

“You can imagine how devastated I am.”

Mrs Eccleston, from Weybourne, had to take the locket off for an appointment at Cromer hospital.

She said: “My husband gave it back to me when we were in the car and I must have not put it on properly.

“I got home and felt my neck - I realised it was gone.”

Mrs Eccleston retraced her steps looking for the locket, and asked anyone who finds it to email her on AnnEccleston @btinternet.com.