Retired carer ‘devastated’ after losing gold locket worn for 40 years
PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 January 2019
Archant
A retired carer said she has been left “devastated” after losing a gold locket she has worn every day for 40 years.
Ann Eccleston lost the heart-shaped gold locket in Cromer on Friday, January 11.
Mrs Eccleston, 75, said: “I had worn it almost every day for over 40 years - it is very sentimental to me as it has a lock of my dog’s hair in it and pictures of my husband, daughter and grandson.”
She added: “I wear it to remember my old neighbour who was like a mum to me and died in my arms.
“You can imagine how devastated I am.”
Mrs Eccleston, from Weybourne, had to take the locket off for an appointment at Cromer hospital.
She said: “My husband gave it back to me when we were in the car and I must have not put it on properly.
“I got home and felt my neck - I realised it was gone.”
Mrs Eccleston retraced her steps looking for the locket, and asked anyone who finds it to email her on AnnEccleston @btinternet.com.