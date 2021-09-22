Retailer's advice on firework shortage
- Credit: Archant
This year's bonfire celebrations might be in jeopardy as firework shortages are expected across the country, says a major Norfolk supplier of the displays.
Des Fulcher, owner of fireworks supplier Tasburgh-based FlashFX and who heavily supports the Hemsby Lifeboat team, said that due to import regulation changes in China, less stock is being transported to the country.
But he assures customers that he still has a lot of stock.
Mr Fulcher, 57, said: "I am getting plenty, but I'm having to cast my net a lot wider to get what I want.
"There will definitely be a shortage of fireworks in the UK this winter."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Fulcher, who has been involved in the firework industry for 40 years, added that the supply issue will likely affect customers interested in private displays.
"Last year, all the display companies had virtually all their events cancelled or postponed - due to the November 5 lockdown - which means that there is still a large supply ready for bigger public events."
Most Read
- 1 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
- 2 New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich
- 3 The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire
- 4 School bus drivers 'risked children's lives' with illegal long shifts
- 5 Teen opens American sweet shop in town
- 6 Chance to have your say over 4,000-home development
- 7 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
- 8 Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town in 2022
- 9 'Very high risk' paedophile who groomed 12-year-old has sentence doubled
- 10 Farke hammers Tzolis for penalty antics in City defeat
Mr Fulcher advises that customers looking to have home displays should buy earlier than usual to avoid disappointment.
"My advice would definitely be don't leave it too late, otherwise you might not get what you're after," Mr Fulcher said.
Four public displays involving Mr Fulcher have already been confirmed for the end of October and beginning of November.
A special two-part Halloween firework display with a fun fair will be at Catton Park in Norwich on Saturday, October 30.
Aylsham Scouts will be hosting a two-part display on Friday, November 5.
Crusaders rugby club in Little Melton is having a display on Saturday, November 6.
Also on Saturday, November 6, Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Union Football Club in Corton will host a display.
FlashFX's new outlet, which also offers display tips and safety advice, has opened on A140 Ipswich Road, Tasburgh.
Fireworks and sparklers are only available to buy from registered sellers for private use from October 15 until November 10, between December 26 and 30 and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.
If you are thinking of using fireworks, you should follow these safety steps:
- Only buy fireworks with a CE mark
- Only buy from a reputable retailer, not from car boot sales, markets or the side of the road
- Make sure that any selection boxes are sealed when you buy them
- Check all fireworks are not damaged or damp
- Don't drink alcohol if setting off fireworks
- Keep fireworks in a closed box
- Follow the instructions on each firework carefully
- Light them at arm's length using a suitable taper
- Stand well back
- Never go back to a lit firework, it may go off in your face
- Never put fireworks in your pocket
- Never throw fireworks
- Always supervise children around fireworks
- Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves
- Never give sparklers to children under five
- Keep pets indoors