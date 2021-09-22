Retailer's advice on firework shortage

Published: 4:22 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM September 22, 2021

This year's bonfire celebrations might be in jeopardy as firework shortages are expected across the country, says a major Norfolk supplier of the displays.

Des Fulcher, owner of fireworks supplier Tasburgh-based FlashFX and who heavily supports the Hemsby Lifeboat team, said that due to import regulation changes in China, less stock is being transported to the country.

But he assures customers that he still has a lot of stock.

Mr Fulcher, 57, said: "I am getting plenty, but I'm having to cast my net a lot wider to get what I want.

"There will definitely be a shortage of fireworks in the UK this winter."

Mr Fulcher, who has been involved in the firework industry for 40 years, added that the supply issue will likely affect customers interested in private displays.

"Last year, all the display companies had virtually all their events cancelled or postponed - due to the November 5 lockdown - which means that there is still a large supply ready for bigger public events."

Mr Fulcher advises that customers looking to have home displays should buy earlier than usual to avoid disappointment.

"My advice would definitely be don't leave it too late, otherwise you might not get what you're after," Mr Fulcher said.

Four public displays involving Mr Fulcher have already been confirmed for the end of October and beginning of November.

A special two-part Halloween firework display with a fun fair will be at Catton Park in Norwich on Saturday, October 30.

Aylsham Scouts will be hosting a two-part display on Friday, November 5.

Crusaders rugby club in Little Melton is having a display on Saturday, November 6.

Also on Saturday, November 6, Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Union Football Club in Corton will host a display.

FlashFX's new outlet, which also offers display tips and safety advice, has opened on A140 Ipswich Road, Tasburgh.

Fireworks and sparklers are only available to buy from registered sellers for private use from October 15 until November 10, between December 26 and 30 and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

