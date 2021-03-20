Bypass to close for five nights for resurfacing

Published: 2:18 PM March 20, 2021

Motorists are being warned a section of the Downham Market A1122 Southern Bypass is closing so it can be resurfaced. - Credit: Google Maps

Work to resurface a section of a busy bypass will mean closing it for five nights.

From Monday, March 29, a section of the Downham Market A1122 Southern Bypass from the roundabout with the A1122 Western Bypass to the junction at Sovereign Way will be closed overnight from 7pm to 7.30am.

During this time there will be no access to the section of road, which will remain open at all other times.

There will be access to businesses and properties during the closure from the eastern end of the works, although there may be some short delays.

A diversion route will be signposted and signs will advise that businesses are open as usual.

The £116,000 scheme is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

It is one of the final schemes to get underway under a £22m highway funding package for Norfolk announced in May 2020, to fund schemes in the 2020-21 financial year.