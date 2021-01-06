Town to benefit from £140,000 road improvement scheme

Published: 2:58 PM January 6, 2021

The approach to the level crossing on the A1122 in Downham Market will be resurfaced. - Credit: Google

A west Norfolk town is set to benefit from a multi-million pound programme of road maintenance.

The major scheme, which is part of a £22m highway funding for the county, will see the approach to the level crossing on the A1122 in Downham Market resurfaced.

The £140,000 scheme for the town is due to take place in March.

Norfolk County Council (NCC) said the improvements have been made possible thanks to the funding which was announced by the Department For Transport last May, which is in addition to the authority's existing highways capital maintenance budget of £38.6m for the year 2020-2021.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at NCC, said: “Despite the added difficulties brought by the pandemic the highways team has completed an impressive amount of work over the past year.

You may also want to watch:

"The extra money for Norfolk means we can do more to maintain and improve our highway network to help support sustainable growth.”

Details of any traffic management and work dates will be published nearer the time.