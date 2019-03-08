'Restrictive, arbitrary, a bad idea' - drivers slam plans to stop young people driving at night

Drivers in Norwich have hit out at plans for graduated licences for young motorists, describing them as restrictive , arbitrary and a bad idea . Pictured, a teenager taking driving lessons. Photo: Getty/Stockphoto monkeybusinessimages

Drivers in Norwich have hit out at plans for graduated licences for young motorists, describing them as "restrictive", "arbitrary" and "a bad idea".

Alice Skippings, a 20-year-old from Norwich, said: “I think policing these sorts of restrictions would be hard. Photo: Olivia Baugh Alice Skippings, a 20-year-old from Norwich, said: “I think policing these sorts of restrictions would be hard. Photo: Olivia Baugh

Plans to restrict young people from driving at night are being considered by the Department of Transport in a bid to lower accident rates and have been backed by the AA and the RAC.

But despite ministers warming to the idea, drivers in Norwich have slammed the plans, which would see new graduated licences brought in for those who pass their test in their teens.

Lee Skoyles said: "I think preventing people from driving at night is a bad idea."

The Norwich 27-year-old added: "Job opportunities for young people are comparatively slim and a lot of available work is accessible through driving but not public transport."

Niamh Smith, 20, from London, said: “I do think that it’s positive that the clear correlation between higher accident rates and younger drivers is being addressed." Photo: Olivia Baugh Niamh Smith, 20, from London, said: “I do think that it’s positive that the clear correlation between higher accident rates and younger drivers is being addressed." Photo: Olivia Baugh

While Alice Skippings, also from Norwich, said: "I think policing these sorts of restrictions would be hard.

The 20-year-old added: "What would the arbitrary line be for when you'd be allowed to drive at night?

"Young drivers who are reckless and cause accidents can do it easily during the day so stopping driving at night won't solve the issue."

And Niamh Smith, 20, from London, said: "Although I do think that it's positive that the clear correlation between higher accident rates and younger drivers is being addressed, I think there should be more of a focus on improving driving standards before young people pass their test rather than adding extra restrictions after they've passed".

Martin Wright from Norwich driving school Wrightlearn Driving Instruction said: "I feel the proposals are too restrictive for new drivers, especially those who would need to use the car for jobs where they might be getting home late at night."

But Mr Wright added: "A good idea might be to make sure that new drivers have had lessons and experience driving at night, which could be signed off by a driving instructor."

Graduated licences are in place in the USA, Australia and Sweden, and in Arizona, teenagers with a graduated licence cannot drive between the hours of 12am to 5am, or drive unsupervised with more than one passenger aged under 18.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook at EDP24 or on Twitter @EDP24.