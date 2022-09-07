Restoration work under way on fire-ravaged church

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the 11th century St Mary's Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Restoration work is under way on a historic church which was destroyed by fire.

Flames tore through St Mary's Church at Beachamwell, near Swaffham, in February.

The fire broke out after a welding torch set the thatched roof of the 15th century building alight.

Restoration work under way at St Mary's Church at Beachamwell - Credit: Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media Ltd

Fortunately, the Grade I listed building, parts of which date back to Saxon times, was insured.

Contractors have now moved in to stabilise the building so it can be restored.

Jeremy Trott, claims director at Ecclesiastical Insurance, said: "We know we can rebuild St Mary’s church so it can once again be at the heart of the Beachamwell community.

The twin bells of St Mary's Church, Beachamwell, Norfolk, are lowered from the bell tower, almost six months to the day since the church was gutted by a devastating fire - Credit: Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media Ltd

“The current phase is the stabilising and protection of the church building, which includes the removal of the bells and clock from the tower, removal of debris from the church and carrying our repairs.

"We hope to be able to start work on the replacement thatched roof in the spring.

“We are working closely with the church, diocese and local community on the next steps of this complex restoration project. The PCC is currently holding a consultation process and that will reaffirm the next steps."

The twin bells of St Mary's are thought to have been cast and installed in 1499. Both were cracked by the heat from the fire.

Scenes at St Mary's Church in Beachamwell as fire crews tackled the fire. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Villagers have been consulted over how they would like to see the church used after restoration work has been completed.

The Friends of St Mary's said the "overwhelming response" showed that people want the building rebuilt for 'mixed use', both for "quiet reflection and church-related events such as weddings, baptisms and funerals and as a community space for music and other events.

A Norfolk fire service investigation into the fire concluded it was accidental.

Work had been taking place to replace lead that was stolen from the south aisle in 2019 following fundraising efforts to pay for it.



