Best family-friendly restaurants Norwich, for days out with kids this summer holiday

PUBLISHED: 12:13 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 08 August 2019

Photo by Ask Italian. Enjoy a treat this summer with the kids, and explore the wide range of food options at intu Chapelfield.

As the pace of life gets more hectic, family time becomes even more precious. "Whether you're planning a fun brunch, a quick lunch or relaxed family dinner, you need to know your chosen restaurant is family-friendly, and that you will get a warm welcome and enjoy the experience," said Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield.

Photo by Gourmet Burger Kitchen / GBK. You can turn a chore into a fun day by combining shopping with fun activities and a family lunch out.Photo by Gourmet Burger Kitchen / GBK. You can turn a chore into a fun day by combining shopping with fun activities and a family lunch out.

Something for everyone

Everyone has their favourite foods and in most families these are different. How do you keep everyone happy? Visiting a place with lots of food options all under one roof can help.

"One of the things that makes eating out at intu Chapelfield special is the incredible choice we have both on Chapelfield Plain and the dining terrace," said Sheridan. "There's everything from hand-crafted burgers to authentic Italian pizza, fragrant bowls of ramen to freshly made sushi. There's something for everyone."

Photo by Wagamama. Eating out can be a great way to spend quality time together,Photo by Wagamama. Eating out can be a great way to spend quality time together,

No need to worry

Encouraging children to eat healthily is an important concern for parents, especially those with kids that are fussy eaters.

"In addition to specially designed kids' options our cafes and restaurants will always do their best to satisfy even the fussiest of eaters," said Sheridan.

Another worry for parents can be finding good menu options for different dietary requirements. Most of the cafes and restaurants at intu Chapelfield have vegan and gluten-free menus and other alternatives for those with food allergies.

That's entertainment

The promise of going out to eat can help persuade children into the city centre for an essential shopping trip. You can turn a chore into a fun day by combining shopping with fun activities and diverting kids' attention with a family lunch out. intu Chapelfield has free family-friendly entertainment.

"During the summer holidays we have family club activities every Wednesday and Thursday. Throughout most of the year, mini-games are available at our information desk and there are giant games next to our digital play area on the lower ground level," said Sheridan. "Lots of families carry on the conversations after playtime and grab dinner together. It's an easy way to arrange a day out."

Easy peasy

Taking the little ones out can be challenging but with easy parking and lifts to all floors, pushing a buggy around is no trouble. You can park, shop and eat at intu Chapelfield and easily visit somewhere else in the city if you want to because everything is close-by.

intu Chapelfield

You don't need to book at intu so you can eat at a time that suits you. For a larger party, you can still book if you want, but you don't have to make a reservation. This means you can eat whatever you fancy, at a time that suits you.

"There's everything from sweet treats at Krispy Kreme to coffee and cake at Café Nero for something quick and convenient," Sheridan said. "Or for an evening meal, there's the all-American dining experience at Ed's, to a KFC fried chicken feast, or enjoy the sunshine and eat outside at Byron."

"There's also a selection of international cuisines from Italian treats at ASK, to Asian inspired dishes from Wagamama and French bistro dining at Café Rouge," she added.

Visit www.intu.co.uk/Chapelfield to see all the places you can eat and find out what's on this summer.

