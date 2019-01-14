Search

Restaurant Week sees more than 30,000 diners eating out

14 January, 2019 - 14:41
The White Horse in Brancaster took part in Norfolk Restaurant Week. Photo: The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

Foodies in Norfolk made the county’s restaurant week a “huge success”, its organiser has said, with 36,000 diners eating at 83 different restaurants.

Norfolk Restaurant Week, which ran from October 28 to November 8 last year, saw an increase on 2017 figures by 12.5pc, beating the previous year’s 29,300 diners.

The event, which celebrates all things food in Norfolk, saw more than half of those taking part try a new restaurant, with nearly all of them saying they would return.

The week proved to be a success for Norfolk businesses, and there are hopes this year’s will be bigger and better.

Organiser Martin Billings said: “We were really pleased with the result. We expanded out of north Norfolk to all of Norfolk and it was great to see the support. There is plenty of potential to expand with south Norfolk, the Broads and the coast for diners to explore.”

For more information on Restaurant Week 2019 go to www.norfolkrestaurantweek.co.uk

