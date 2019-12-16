Gallery could become a restaurant

Greyfriars Art Space, which coud be turned into a restaurant Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A former art gallery could be turned into a restaurant.

Greyfriars Art Space opened up in St James Street, King's Lynn, in 2008.

It went on to stage a wide range of exhibitions of paintings, photographs and sculptures by its 50 members and other artists.

Now West Norfolk council has received a planning application to change the use of the three-storey building opposite Tower Gardens and the Greyfriars Tower.

It proposes a ground floor restaurant, with the first and second floors turned into a two-bedroom flat.

The application does not state what kind of cuisine would be on offer.

But it says the restaurant would create three full-time jobs if it gets the go-ahead.

Councillors on the planning committee are expected to discuss the application in early 2020.