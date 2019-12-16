Search

Advanced search

Gallery could become a restaurant

PUBLISHED: 09:37 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 16 December 2019

Greyfriars Art Space, which coud be turned into a restaurant Picture: Chris Bishop

Greyfriars Art Space, which coud be turned into a restaurant Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A former art gallery could be turned into a restaurant.

Greyfriars Art Space opened up in St James Street, King's Lynn, in 2008.

It went on to stage a wide range of exhibitions of paintings, photographs and sculptures by its 50 members and other artists.

Now West Norfolk council has received a planning application to change the use of the three-storey building opposite Tower Gardens and the Greyfriars Tower.

It proposes a ground floor restaurant, with the first and second floors turned into a two-bedroom flat.

The application does not state what kind of cuisine would be on offer.

But it says the restaurant would create three full-time jobs if it gets the go-ahead.

Councillors on the planning committee are expected to discuss the application in early 2020.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Six things you might have missed from City’s encouraging draw at Leicester

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi holds off Todd Cantwell during Norwich City's 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Car crashes into ditch on main road

Emergency services were called after vehicle crashed into a ditch on the B1535 in East Tuddenham. Picture: Google Maps

Gallery could become a restaurant

Greyfriars Art Space, which coud be turned into a restaurant Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists