Need space during lockdown? Wear a peg according to Norfolk charity

Claire Burke set up 'Respect Yourself' from her home in Hethersett and has now suggested wearing pegs to show you need space during lockdown. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2012

Pegs are being used as an indicator for needing space during lockdown thanks to a Norfolk charity.

Respect Yourself has suggested wearing a peg when you need to indicate you need time to yourself.

Called the peg method, the idea came after the charity’s founder, Claire Burke, of Hethersett, told her husband to wear a peg to show he did not want distractions while learning to use an app.

Mrs Burke said: “I thought it would be a good idea to share as it is so simple and straightforward. It is a way to indicate you need a bit of quiet time and space, which can be difficult to find during Covid-19, without having to go into any detail.

“It is a method of controlling your own emotions and staying safe in your own space. Then, when you’re ready to, you can simply take off the peg.”

For more information search @RespectYourself on Twitter