Lonely cat ‘calling out for attention’ after almost 100 days at rescue centre

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome their longest stay resident this week.

Daddy Long Legs came to into the care of the RSPCA after their inspectors received a call from some local people who spotted him looking hungry and unwell.

Posters were put up all around the area and enquires made but there was no luck in finding Daddy Long Legs’ owners.

Upon arrival at the RSPCA East Norfolk, he was very poorly and had to have some blood tests – which revealed he had been suffering with untreated hyperthyroidism.

Now Daddy Long Legs, who is around 10 to 12 years old, is on medication his bloods are normal and he is back to his usual self.

A member of staff at the cattery described Daddy Long Legs as “a real character”, and said: “He is a really large cat and very chatty. He is always standing up looking out of his door at the cattery calling for attention.

“At his age he deserves to be curled up on the sofa in a warm home, not sitting in a cattery pen. He would make someone a great companion.”

Daddy Long Legs’ hyperthyroid tablet costs £12 a month and staff say he takes it with no fuss. They really hope someone will give him a chance this week.

If you think you could give Daddy Long Legs the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other cats being looked after by the RSPCA who also need a home of their own.

Jeanie is looking for a home where she will be the only cat. She is around four to five months old and described as a real livewire.

She has been in care since November and it’s time for her to find her forever home.

Lancelot is a young white and tabby cat aged around two years old. The RSPCA say he can be a little shy when meeting new people, but he’s not once he gets to know you.

Mic and Melody are looking for a home together. The pair are young adults who used to live on a farm. Melody is described as very friendly and loves attention, whereas Mic is more on the shy side.

DJ is also looking for a home with one of his friends. He is described as a sweet cat loves other cats.

Roman and Saxon are brothers aged around five or six months old. They are described as super sweet and would like a home together.

Braveheart is described as a shy and gentle cat who spent many months trying to look after himself out on the street. He is now enjoying the comforts of a sheltered life and the RSPCA hope someone will give him a chance at a forever home.

If you are looking for an indoor cat then Carrot Cake could be the cat for you. He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) but no other known health problems.

He was very shy when he arrived but gradually becoming more confident.

Hyacinth is described as a beautiful long-haired cat who will need regular grooming to keep her coat free from matting. She is looking for a quiet home and the RSPCA say she could live with another friendly cat or dog.

Bunnie is around five-months-old and according to cattery staff is always ready to play. She is a confident friendly cat who would fit well into any family home.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

