Hundreds take part in Catton Park run to raise money for Stroke Association

PUBLISHED: 13:01 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 24 March 2019

Hundreds of runners turned out at Catton park in Norwich for the Resolutuion Run for the Stroke Association. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Hundreds of runners turned out at Catton park in Norwich for the Resolutuion Run for the Stroke Association. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Runners in Norwich joined thousands of people across the country taking part in 5k and 10k runs to raise money to help those whose lives have been affected by strokes.

EDP reporter Peter Walsh who suffered a stroke in 2018 took part in the Resolution Run at Catton park. Picture: Neil DidsburyEDP reporter Peter Walsh who suffered a stroke in 2018 took part in the Resolution Run at Catton park. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Resolution Run at Catton Park in Norwich, was one of 34 events taking place across the country in support of the Stroke Association.

Hundreds of people took to the start line at the park in Old Catton to run 5k or 10k.

Some of the participants had suffered strokes themselves while others were running in memory of loved ones who have gone through the trauma of suffering a stroke.

The event raised funds for vital research and to support people affected by stroke in the East of England.

EDP reporter Peter Walsh who suffered a stroke in 2018 took part in the Resolution Run at Catton park. Picture: Neil DidsburyEDP reporter Peter Walsh who suffered a stroke in 2018 took part in the Resolution Run at Catton park. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A stroke happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, caused by a clot or bleeding in the brain.

More than 100,000 strokes take place in the UK each year and more than 1.2 million people living with the effects of strokes nationwide.

