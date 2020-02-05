Residents want 5mph limit on city centre street

City centre residents are calling for a 5mph limit on their street because of years of "horrific" noise and pollution from lorries.

The group of homeowners and renters on Blackfriars Street - opposite Smurfit Kappa's warehouse - want the 20mph limit on the road near Magdalen Street further reduced.

They also want improved traffic calming measures, including speed bumps, to ease problems caused by HGVs stopping outside Smurfit Kappa.

The international company makes packaging and has bases around the world. Up to 42 lorries a day drop off raw materials to the warehouse unit on Blackfriars Street, according to neighbours.

Non-fiction writer Alex Ross, 52, who has lived in the street for the past four years, said: "When the lorries drive past the buildings shake. That is quite unpleasant."

Another woman, who did not want to be named, said: "It feels like an earthquake when they drive past. The speed is horrific."

The 41-year-old civil servant, who has rented her four-bedroom townhouse for the past two months, said the noise from lorries at night and early mornings had caused problems for her family as her four children, aged three, four, eight and 10, had struggled to sleep.

She added: "It has turned into a nightmare."

She added the noise and diesel pollution on the street had meant her family could not use their two front bedrooms, open their front windows or use their front door.

Mr Ross added the problem of multiple lorries parked up outside the warehouse had improved after four years of problems following a recent meeting between Smurfit Kappa, the residents and city councillors.

A sign has gone up saying lorries cannot stay longer than 30 minutes in the loading bay and engines must be switched off.

He claimed he and his wife had developed breathing difficulties since moving into his townhouse and they wanted to move.

Sandra Bogelein, Norwich city councillor for Mancroft ward, said: "The situation has improved to an extent. I'm trying to get Norfolk County Council to get funding for traffic calming measures."

Smurfit Kappa was unable to comment.

