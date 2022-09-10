Residents who live on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Dersingham, near Sandringham, have paid tribute to the Queen - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

As tributes continue to pour in for the Queen from across the world, a tiny Norfolk community has an extra special reason to share its heartfelt condolences.

A five-minute drive from the Sandringham Estate, and set in the heart of the village of Dersingham, lies a road named Queen Elizabeth Drive.

And while the bleak weather seemed apt for the mood, the people who live there were eager to pay tribute to late monarch.

Nicola Bateson said she felt "pride" living on Queen Elizabeth Drive - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Nicola Bateson, 48, has lived on Queen Elizabeth Drive for three years and said she felt “pride” being there.

“It’s really, really sad that the Queen has passed away,” she added.

“Although we did not know her personally, the whole nation feels as if she was family to them. She’s been our Queen for so long and she’s always been there for many of us growing up.

“It’s nice to live on the street named in her honour. I feel very proud of that today.”

Loading…

Staying in a nearby holiday home, Suzanne Lubble, 45, from Essex, explained how surreal it had been hearing the news especially as it was the first time she had holidayed in a property along the street.

She said: “We always holiday in Norfolk, but this is our first time staying on the drive.

“As a nation, it is very sad news, but for Queen Elizabeth, she had an amazing faith and that would have given her immense comfort in her final hour.

Queen Elizabeth Drive in Dersingham looked bleak as it rained the day after the news that the Queen had died - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

“It’s been a special place staying here at the same time as her passing. We feel part of the community.”

Resident Anthony Milsom, 73, added: “It was always going to be hard hearing that the Queen had died. She’s going to be very hard to replace.

“There may be other streets with the name Elizabeth, but this is Queen Elizabeth Drive.”

Anthony Milsom has lived on Queen Elizabeth Drive for four years - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

A lone dog walker, who was not put off by the heavy showers blighting the day, said that his regular dog walks along the street “will never be the same again” as he will think of the day the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth Drive is in the centre of the village of Dersingham, near Sandringham - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop



