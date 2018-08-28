Residents in Caister left without electricity for several hours

More than 50 homes in Caister were left without electricity for several hours on Thursday afternoon following a power cut.

Residents in Lacon Road, Allendale Road and High Street all reported disruptions.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said power to 64 customers in Caister was interrupted at 3.07pm because of a fault with a piece of electrical equipment on the network.

It said: “Engineers worked quickly and safely to restore power to customers in stages with the final 32 customers back on supply at 7.44pm.

“We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

On Sunday, 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell were left without electricity for more than two hours.