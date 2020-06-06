Search

Floral tributes placed at base of tower where man fell to his death

PUBLISHED: 17:11 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 06 June 2020

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

Poignant floral tributes have been placed at the base of a Norwich tower where a man fell to his death on Friday.

Police tape at Normandie Tower in Rouen Road, Norwich. Picture: ArchantPolice tape at Normandie Tower in Rouen Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building. The man in his 20s, died at the scene and police are treating his death as unexplained.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Saturday morning, a police car remained at the address, as one of its tenants described waking up to a “completely quiet” atmosphere the day after the tragic incident.

The tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, praised the support of those living in the tower block.

Police incident at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice incident at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

He said he was in his bedroom on Friday evening and described hearing a noise and went to his window.

He said he saw people in the block’s communal garden around a man, followed by the arrival of emergency services which he said included five police cars and an ambulance.

He described seeing a couple wearing disposable gloves who were not residents in the garden.

Speaking on Saturday morning, the tenant said: “The police got up here very rapidly.

Police incident at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice incident at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“Seeing what I saw I checked all my windows to see who was where.

“The support here has always been really amazing and I hope that doesn’t change that.

“It is completely quiet [today].”

By the afternoon on Saturday, six bunches of flowers were delicately stood through a bench at the base of the tower in tribute to the man.

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David HannantFloral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken to officers should call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 375.

