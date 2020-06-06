Floral tributes placed at base of tower where man fell to his death

Poignant floral tributes have been placed at the base of a Norwich tower where a man fell to his death on Friday.

Police were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building. The man in his 20s, died at the scene and police are treating his death as unexplained.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Saturday morning, a police car remained at the address, as one of its tenants described waking up to a “completely quiet” atmosphere the day after the tragic incident.

The tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, praised the support of those living in the tower block.

He said he was in his bedroom on Friday evening and described hearing a noise and went to his window.

He said he saw people in the block’s communal garden around a man, followed by the arrival of emergency services which he said included five police cars and an ambulance.

He described seeing a couple wearing disposable gloves who were not residents in the garden.

Speaking on Saturday morning, the tenant said: “The police got up here very rapidly.

“Seeing what I saw I checked all my windows to see who was where.

“The support here has always been really amazing and I hope that doesn’t change that.

“It is completely quiet [today].”

By the afternoon on Saturday, six bunches of flowers were delicately stood through a bench at the base of the tower in tribute to the man.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken to officers should call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 375.