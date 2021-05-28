Seal caused 'untold pain' by plastic bag released back into wild
- Credit: RSPCA
A Norfolk wildlife rescue charity has nursed a seal back to health after it was found with a “horrific injury” caused by a plastic binbag.
Gnocchi, one of last year’s grey pups, was rescued from Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex in March, and taken to the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre.
Gnocchi received weeks of care at the centre for his injury, which was deep and infected. He was released back to the wild from a site in the Sutton Bridge area on May 17.
Ben Kirby, manager at the centre, said: “Gnocchi’s injury had been caused by such an innocuous object - and this small plastic bag had caused him untold pain and injury and resulted in him needing weeks of care.
“Thankfully he responded really well to his treatment and his wound healed quickly, so we were able to release him back to the wild."
If you see an animal you have concerns about please call the RSPCA's emergency line on 0300 1234 999. Do not attempt to capture or handle an injured seal.
