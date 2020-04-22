Video

Pony makes amazing recovery at Norfolk sanctuary five years after almost dying

Ten-year-old cob cross Audrey is slowly being introduced to a new herd after years of individual turn-out while she received intensive treatment for the serious hoof infection. Picture: Redwings Horse Hotel Archant

A pony which was admitted to hospital with a hoof infection so serious she was almost put down has defied the odds to make a full recovery after five years.

Audrey, a 10-year-old cob cross, arrived at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton, in 2014, after she was rescued from a site in Wales where horses were found stranded deep in mud without any food, suffering from malnutrition, worms and infectious diseases.

Shortly after arriving at Redwings, Audrey developed a mild infection in her two front feet.

Vets treated Audrey but the infection didn’t respond and Audrey’s condition began to deteriorate until she was eventually diagnosed with canker, a serious bacterial infection of the hoof.

Farriers were called in to remove as much of the infected hoof tissue as possible, but the canker returned.

In following two years, vets operated on Audrey but nothing worked and it was decided she would be given one final summer before being put down.

However, in 2019, against the odds, the canker began to clear up and over the next year Audrey’s started to recover.

Now, after making a good recover Audrey is being introduced to a new herd after years of isolation because of her hoof infection and last month was discharged from hospital.

Sarah Prior, Redwings’ veterinary surgeon, said: “Seeing Audrey out in a paddock, making new friends, has brought a tear to quite a few people’s eyes.

“We honestly thought she may never leave the hospital as that was the only way we could keep on top of this terrible infection she had.”

Lynn Cutress, Redwings’ chief executive, added: “The love given to Audrey by our veterinary team and equine carers has been extraordinary and I’m so proud of everything they’ve done for her.

“To dedicate five years to treating a pony, with no real end date in sight at one point, shows the incredible extra mile our teams go to ensure our rescued horses enjoy the happy lives they deserve, often after such terrible neglect.

• Redwings is a registered charity fully funded by donations from the public.