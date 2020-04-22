Search

Advanced search

Video

Pony makes amazing recovery at Norfolk sanctuary five years after almost dying

PUBLISHED: 07:58 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 22 April 2020

Ten-year-old cob cross Audrey is slowly being introduced to a new herd after years of individual turn-out while she received intensive treatment for the serious hoof infection. Picture: Redwings Horse Hotel

Ten-year-old cob cross Audrey is slowly being introduced to a new herd after years of individual turn-out while she received intensive treatment for the serious hoof infection. Picture: Redwings Horse Hotel

Archant

A pony which was admitted to hospital with a hoof infection so serious she was almost put down has defied the odds to make a full recovery after five years.

Ten-year-old cob cross Audrey is slowly being introduced to a new herd after years of individual turn-out while she received intensive treatment for the serious hoof infection. Picture: Redwings Horse HotelTen-year-old cob cross Audrey is slowly being introduced to a new herd after years of individual turn-out while she received intensive treatment for the serious hoof infection. Picture: Redwings Horse Hotel

Audrey, a 10-year-old cob cross, arrived at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton, in 2014, after she was rescued from a site in Wales where horses were found stranded deep in mud without any food, suffering from malnutrition, worms and infectious diseases.

Shortly after arriving at Redwings, Audrey developed a mild infection in her two front feet.

Vets treated Audrey but the infection didn’t respond and Audrey’s condition began to deteriorate until she was eventually diagnosed with canker, a serious bacterial infection of the hoof.

Farriers were called in to remove as much of the infected hoof tissue as possible, but the canker returned.

Ten-year-old cob cross Audrey is slowly being introduced to a new herd after years of individual turn-out while she received intensive treatment for the serious hoof infection. Picture: Redwings Horse Hotel. Picture: Redwings Horse HotelTen-year-old cob cross Audrey is slowly being introduced to a new herd after years of individual turn-out while she received intensive treatment for the serious hoof infection. Picture: Redwings Horse Hotel. Picture: Redwings Horse Hotel

In following two years, vets operated on Audrey but nothing worked and it was decided she would be given one final summer before being put down.

However, in 2019, against the odds, the canker began to clear up and over the next year Audrey’s started to recover.

Now, after making a good recover Audrey is being introduced to a new herd after years of isolation because of her hoof infection and last month was discharged from hospital.

Sarah Prior, Redwings’ veterinary surgeon, said: “Seeing Audrey out in a paddock, making new friends, has brought a tear to quite a few people’s eyes.

“We honestly thought she may never leave the hospital as that was the only way we could keep on top of this terrible infection she had.”

Lynn Cutress, Redwings’ chief executive, added: “The love given to Audrey by our veterinary team and equine carers has been extraordinary and I’m so proud of everything they’ve done for her.

“To dedicate five years to treating a pony, with no real end date in sight at one point, shows the incredible extra mile our teams go to ensure our rescued horses enjoy the happy lives they deserve, often after such terrible neglect.

• Redwings is a registered charity fully funded by donations from the public.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Starlink space display set to continue all week: how you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Starlink space display set to continue all week: how you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

8 climate actions for Earth Day under lockdown

Today is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the theme this year is climate change, check out www.earthday.org to get involved Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24