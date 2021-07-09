News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Traumatised cat that won't be stroked is among pets needing a home

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:53 AM July 9, 2021   
Peppa was taken in to the rescue after her owner passed away. 

Peppa was taken in to the rescue after her owner passed away. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

A traumatised cat that will not be touched is among a host of potential pets that need a home in Norfolk.

Jaxx is hoping to find his own home where he will be loved and cared for after surviving as a stray for a number of years.

East Coast Pet Rescue, a small self-funded rescue which cares for and rehabilitates animals, said the 12-year-old grey and white cat arrived in their care "worse for wear".

Jaxx is looking forward to finally having his own home where he will be loved and cared for. 

Jaxx is looking forward to finally having his own home where he will be loved and cared for. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

He is currently having veterinary treatment and is described as having a relaxed friendly personality.

Samba was also a long-term stray who was in a "poorly way" when he was taken to the rescue and was previously very dehydrated.

He needs to have blood tests before he can be rehomed but these have been postponed due to the dehydration.

Samba is a long-term stray who will be ready for a home after his blood tests.

Samba is a long-term stray who will be ready for a home after his blood tests. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

The rescue team said he was not comfortable enough to be touched and stroked and that he will need an owner who would be "happy to give him all the time in the world to learn to trust".

They added: "He loves to chat to you and enjoys to play."

Peppa was taken to the rescue centre after her owner died.

The "gentle, sweet-natured cat" has always been an indoor cat. But the rescue centre said once she was confident in her new home she could be slowly introduced to having some time in a safe garden away from roads. 

Guinea pigs Marigold, Daisy and Buttercup are looking for a home together. The females are said to be "very active" and in need lots of space.

Marigold, Daisy and Buttercup are three female guinea pigs who are looking for a home together.

Marigold, Daisy and Buttercup are three female guinea pigs who are looking for a home together. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

And eight-month-old rabbits Maggie and Morgan are also looking for a home in which they can live together. 

East Coast Pet Rescue said rabbits were the most neglected pets in the UK and that it was important that their new owner was able to provide adequate housing for the sisters.

Maggie and Morgan are in search of a new home together.

Maggie and Morgan are in search of a new home together. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

All of its animals are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before rehoming and adoptions are subject to a successful home visit and an adoption fee. 

Anyone interested in adopting these animals can email eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com for an application form.

