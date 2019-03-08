Search

Rescue of a 75-year-old man in Norfolk to be shown on TV

PUBLISHED: 15:46 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 07 October 2019

The moment the rescue team approached missing man Peter Pugh after a police drone found him stuck in the marshes at Titchwell. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

The moment the rescue team approached missing man Peter Pugh after a police drone found him stuck in the marshes at Titchwell. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk will be featured on '999:Britain from Above' on ITV1 after a missing man was rescued from Titchwell Marshes.

The moment the rescue team approached missing man Peter Pugh after a police drone found him stuck in the marshes at Titchwell. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyThe moment the rescue team approached missing man Peter Pugh after a police drone found him stuck in the marshes at Titchwell. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

The rescue, which happened in June 2018, was a large-scale operation looking for 75-year-old Peter Pugh, who had been missing for more than 24 hours.

The programme will show how the coastguard worked with Norfolk police's drone unit to rescue the man.

At the time of the incident, Geoff Needham from Hunstanton RNLI, said he believes Mr Pugh was fortunate to be found alive.

"I think he was very fortunate and luck was on his side," he said. "Had it have been winter I would not have rated his chances at all.

Peter Pugh and his wife, Felicity, watching the drone rescue footage Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyPeter Pugh and his wife, Felicity, watching the drone rescue footage Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

"The weather was not brilliant, it was a milder night, but the search conditions were hazardous at times."

He added: "It is a marshy area and there are creeks and marshes. The reed beds are fairly thick there. You can get cut off quite easily if you venture off the walk ways."

Mr Pugh first went missing on Saturday, June 16 after he started walking from Brancaster towards Titchwell.

Hunstanton and Wells Coastguard rescue teams along with the Hunstanton RNLI searched in heavy rain and "hazardous conditions" into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Peter Pugh and his wife Felicity at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEHPeter Pugh and his wife Felicity at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

At 6am the search continued and the man was located by a Norfolk police drone, assisted by Norfolk Fire and Rescue's drone which was on its first outing, before he was winched to safety by the coastguard helicopter.

The East of England Ambulance Service said the man was treated at the scene for hypothermia and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, by the air ambulance for further care.

Sergeant Alex Bucher, who helped co-ordinate the search operation, said: "This is a great example of multi-agency working at its best and through our teamwork we were able to successfully locate Mr Pugh and return him back to his family on Father's Day.

"Approximately 50 people were directly involved with this search operation and it was through their dedication and hard work we were able to save this man's life."

The ITV programme, which will air on Monday, October 7 at 8pm.

