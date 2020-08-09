Emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on coast

A major rescue operation was launched following reports of seven people in trouble in the water off the Norfolk coast.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, joined coastguard rescue teams and Sea Palling Lifeboat following an incident at Waxham late on Sunday afternoon (August 9).

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received multiple 999 calls just after 5pm reporting multiple persons in the water at Waxham.

“We tasked Sea Palling independent lifeboat and Bacton and Winterton coastguard teams and the rescue helicopter from Humberside to the scene.

“All persons were recovered from the water.”

The conditions of those rescued is not yet known.

More to follow.