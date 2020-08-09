Emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on coast
PUBLISHED: 20:41 09 August 2020
Archant
A major rescue operation was launched following reports of seven people in trouble in the water off the Norfolk coast.
A major rescue operation has been launched following reports of seven people in trouble in the water off the Norfolk coast.
Emergency services, including police and ambulance, joined coastguard rescue teams and Sea Palling Lifeboat following an incident at Waxham late on Sunday afternoon (August 9).
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received multiple 999 calls just after 5pm reporting multiple persons in the water at Waxham.
“We tasked Sea Palling independent lifeboat and Bacton and Winterton coastguard teams and the rescue helicopter from Humberside to the scene.
“All persons were recovered from the water.”
The conditions of those rescued is not yet known.
More to follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.