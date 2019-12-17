Search

Could you help Cecil, Britain's must unwanted dog?

PUBLISHED: 08:31 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 17 December 2019

Cecil the lurcher is facing his second Christmas without a home Picture: RSPCA

Cecil the lurcher is facing his second Christmas without a home Picture: RSPCA

Animal lovers hope Santa can bring a forever home to a dog dubbed Britain's most unwanted pet.

Cecil has spent 400 days in the RSPCA's home at Eau Brink, near King's Lynn Picture: RSPCACecil has spent 400 days in the RSPCA's home at Eau Brink, near King's Lynn Picture: RSPCA

Cecil, a two-year-old lurcher, has spent more than half his young life in kennels waiting patiently for new owners.

He is now facing the prospect of a second Christmas without a family to call his own.

He came into RSPCA care on October 26 in 2018 which means he has now spent more than 400 days waiting for a new home - and he is only two years old.

Cecil's story is even more heart-breaking given that he came to the

Eau Brink Rehoming Centre, West Norfolk, after he was found all alone, as an unidentifiable stray.

Coursers are known to avoid chipping their dogs and dump those known as "jackers" which are unwilling to chase hares. It is not known whether Cecil was bred as a hunting dog and abandoned.

But despite numerous appeals via social media and the press, he is still without a forever home.

Penny Skates, chairman of the RSPCA's Norfolk West branch trustees, said: "Cecil is kept in a special quiet kennel at the centre because he really doesn't like the hustle and bustle of life in a kennel and he really needs to be in a home environment.

"He's a truly wonderful dog, he's so funny and sweet and it's just so disheartening that another day passes without him finding a new home.

"I just know that when he finds the perfect family he really will be the most loving loyal and happy dog you could ask for.

"Cecil is such a wonderful and gentle dog, he's such a joy to be around - he does have some special little quirks but he also has the biggest heart, he also loves a fuss and he's incredibly bright and learns tricks really easily.

"We know that with the right family, he really will overcome his fears once he feels safe and secure."

The RSPCA says Cecil would be best suited to confident and experienced dog owners and an adult home only.

If you think you can help call the centre on 01553 618889 or e-mail

receptionrspcanorfolkwest@gmail.com.

