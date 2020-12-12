Rescue dog to spend Christmas in new home after seven-month wait

Published: 8:38 AM December 12, 2020

Ruby, the rescue dog, who is looking forward to her first Christmas in her new forever home - Credit: Dogs Trust

A four-year-old rescue dog is looking forward to spending her first Christmas in her new home after waiting seven months for someone to fall in love with her.

This time last year Ruby was spending Christmas at Dogs Trust Snetterton and had waited more than 219 days for her special someone to take her home. But lockdown proved lucky for Ruby, as that was when Denise Bineham spotter her and decided to welcome her to the family.

“We can’t imagine life without Ruby," she said. "We adopted her in June, during the pandemic and in a few short months she had settled in. Dogs Trust matched us with Ruby and were able to support us in making sure we introduced her to new things slowly, as she could be anxious.

Ruby at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre at Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Ruby is a gentle and intelligent girl, she loves playing with toys and doing zoomies in the garden. She is also a bit cheeky as she has figured out how to tell us when she is hungry, by tipping her food bowl or leading us to the treats. Ruby is very much part of the family and we wouldn’t be without her.

“We are so happy that Ruby is going to be spending the first of many Christmases as part of our family and we can’t wait to make it a very special day for her.”

Emily Johnston, rehoming centre assistant manager at Dogs Trust Snetterton said: “Ruby was with us for a while and we are so happy we were able to find her a forever home. It was fantastic to finally wave a fond and heartfelt farewell to her during lockdown.

“We’re delighted that Ruby will be spending her first Christmas with her new family, getting all the love and affection she deserves. Seeing our dogs go to their new homes is why we do the job we do, and we are all absolutely delighted for Ruby.”

Dogs Trust Snetterton is not currently open for public browsing, but can still find new homes for some of its dogs through its ‘handover at home’ process.