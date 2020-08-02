‘Big bruiser of a cat’ seeks new home after being rescued

Jack needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who came to them injured.

Herbert needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Herbert needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jack, who staff describe as “a big bruiser of a cat” and “a friendly boy”, came into the branch injured and as no one has claimed him he is now looking for a new home.

He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) so would need to be an indoor cat.

The charity says he will also need plenty of space as he has grown used to being outside, it would be ideal if he has access to a secure garden or catio.

There are other cats also looking for homes this week.

Archie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Archie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Alfie and Archie are looking for a home together. They are both around two years old.

Herbert came to the RSPCA via the vets as an emergency but is now doing well.

He needs to be an indoor only cat as he has FIV, and staff say he is a super friendly boy so would be great company.

Alfie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Alfie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He will need to be fed special food to make sure he stays fit and healthy.

If you think you could rehome Jack, Herbert, or Alfie and Archie then call the RSPCA East Norfolk on 07867 972870 or visit the website.

All of the RSPCA East Norfolk’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £65 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.