Can you give Cinderella a happy ending? Feral cat seeks forever home

01 February, 2020 - 09:00
Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who has been fending for herself.

Holly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkHolly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cinderella is looking for her happy ending after previously living within a feral colony.

Although she previously lived outside, RSPCA staff say she is domesticated and friendly.

If you think you could give Cinderella the loving home she needs then see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are a number of other animals also looking for homes this week.

Jess needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJess needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Holly the 'catopotamus' is feeling the cold after having her matted fur shaved so staff hope it won't be long before she's chosen and can curl up in front of the fireplace in her new home.

She is a friendly cat but doesn't have much confidence so she would be happiest in an adult environment.

Jess is only around two years old and has lots of energy.

She was previously an indoor cat but her owner felt that she needed a home where she could have access to outside.

Lopez needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLopez needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She will need an adult only home in a quiet safe area.

Lopez and Sox are older cats aged approximately eight and 13.

Sox has a daily tablet for her heart which she has had for many years now.

Maggie is a young cat who staff hope will be snapped up quickly.

Sox needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSox needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Risotto and Basmati are a pair of male guinea pigs in need of a new home.

They are friendly and well handled making them lovely pets for someone.

Snowdrop has been with the RSPCA for months now.

Staff say once she is settled and confident with her owner she is the perfect companion, however change makes her very anxious so she will need someone who understands that she will need lots of space initially and then some time to get to know you.

Maggie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMaggie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The charity is hoping to find her an adult only home.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

Risotto and Basmati need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRisotto and Basmati need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Snowdrop a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSnowdrop a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

