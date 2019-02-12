Search

Cat who came to rescue centre a ‘quivering wreck’ now craves some company

PUBLISHED: 10:04 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 21 February 2019

Carrot Cake the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Carrot Cake the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for a cat who came to them in a sorry state.

Carrot Cake the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCarrot Cake the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

When Carrot Cake, who is thought to be around two years old, came to the RSPCA East Norfolk he was described as very shy and lacking in confidence.

Now, weeks later, staff at the cattery say he loves attention and is ready for a new home.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “Carrot Cake came to us a quivering wreck but now he craves company and fuss.”

Carrot Cake has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) but no other known health problems.

Valentino the rabbit needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkValentino the rabbit needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He will need an indoor home where he is the only cat.

If you think you could give Carrot Cake the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals being looked after by the RSPCA who also need a home of their own.

Valentino is a white neutered male rabbit who is in need of a spacious home where he will have plenty of space to run around.

Braveheart the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBraveheart the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Rabbits are social animals who need companionship, so the RSPCA will be looking to find him a home with a neutered female rabbit.

Braveheart is described as a quiet, sweet and gentle cat who has been overlooked so far.

Staff at the cattery say he is a little timid when first meeting people but he soon comes out of his shell.

Mic and DJ are two young male cats who would love to find a home together. They get along well with other cats and would be happiest in an adult home.

Mic the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMic the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tyrell is only seven months old and still loves to play.

The RSPCA say he would be happy in a family home but would need to be the only cat.

Midnight is thought to be around three or four years old and is looking for an adult home.

Staff who know her say she would also probably prefer to be the only cat as she likes her peace and quiet.

Mic and DJ need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMic and DJ need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Crackers is the last of a group of nine cats.

The RSPCA say he hasn’t been chosen as he is he is shy and takes time to relax around new people.

They hope this week he will be lucky.

Roses and Kissy are mum and daughter who are described as super friendly.

Tyrell the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTyrell the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cattery staff say they love fuss and attention and would love to have an owner at home most of the day.

The RSPCA say they can happily live with children and other cats.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Midnight the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMidnight the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Crackers the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCrackers the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Roses the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRoses the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Kissy the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkKissy the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

