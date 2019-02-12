Cat who came to rescue centre a ‘quivering wreck’ now craves some company
PUBLISHED: 10:04 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 21 February 2019
RSPCA East Norfolk
The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for a cat who came to them in a sorry state.
When Carrot Cake, who is thought to be around two years old, came to the RSPCA East Norfolk he was described as very shy and lacking in confidence.
Now, weeks later, staff at the cattery say he loves attention and is ready for a new home.
A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “Carrot Cake came to us a quivering wreck but now he craves company and fuss.”
Carrot Cake has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) but no other known health problems.
He will need an indoor home where he is the only cat.
If you think you could give Carrot Cake the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.
There are many other animals being looked after by the RSPCA who also need a home of their own.
Valentino is a white neutered male rabbit who is in need of a spacious home where he will have plenty of space to run around.
Rabbits are social animals who need companionship, so the RSPCA will be looking to find him a home with a neutered female rabbit.
Braveheart is described as a quiet, sweet and gentle cat who has been overlooked so far.
Staff at the cattery say he is a little timid when first meeting people but he soon comes out of his shell.
Mic and DJ are two young male cats who would love to find a home together. They get along well with other cats and would be happiest in an adult home.
Tyrell is only seven months old and still loves to play.
The RSPCA say he would be happy in a family home but would need to be the only cat.
Midnight is thought to be around three or four years old and is looking for an adult home.
Staff who know her say she would also probably prefer to be the only cat as she likes her peace and quiet.
Crackers is the last of a group of nine cats.
The RSPCA say he hasn’t been chosen as he is he is shy and takes time to relax around new people.
They hope this week he will be lucky.
Roses and Kissy are mum and daughter who are described as super friendly.
Cattery staff say they love fuss and attention and would love to have an owner at home most of the day.
The RSPCA say they can happily live with children and other cats.
If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.
All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.
You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.
There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.
The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk