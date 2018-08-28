Urban arts festival returns to Great Yarmouth

Reprezent's graffiti festival PARKT!18 will offer participants a chance to showcase their creative flair on Friday. Picture: Reprezent Project Archant

Do you have a creative spark that just needs unleashing? Or simply a huge passion for urban arts?

Reprezent Project are hosting their annual graffiti festival PARKT! on Friday.

The project is a community initiative dedicated to provide dynamic and inclusive arts and alternative cultural activities that can enhance the lives of young and unemployed people.

Participants will be able to enjoy a visual arts workshop before being let lose to showcase their creative talents.

Freedom and Peace has been decided as the theme for artists to explore in their urban artwork this year.

The event will include performances from leading artists from across the globe including Canadian Brent Ray Fraser.

He was scouted by Louis Vuitton and commissioned for live shoe portraits across Canada.

Fraser will entertain onlookers with a unique multimedia performance.

Crowds will also be treated to live music, a selection of drinks and a BBQ.

The event starts at 4pm and will run until 8pm at the Drill Hall in Great Yarmouth.