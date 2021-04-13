News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police raid Norwich street after reports man had weapon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 3:14 PM April 13, 2021   
Police were called to Goldwell Road this morning after reports a man was in possession of a weapon

Police swooped on a Norwich street after reports a man had a weapon.

Officers were called to Goldwell Road just outside the city centre shortly after 9am on Tuesday, arresting a man in connection with the incident.

Goldwell Road was clear of all police vehicles at 2.30pm on Tuesday

As of 12.30pm, police vehicles remained on the street pursuing enquiries, but earlier road closures in place on Goldwell Road and adjoining roads had been lifted.

A resident who lives on nearby Ashby Street, but did not want to be named, said: "Goldwell Road and King's Lane were closed off this morning when I left home at around 10am.

"There were at least six police cars on King's Lane and two on Goldwell Road. With them were dog units and armed police vehicles.

"I could hear more sirens on the way."

King's Lane, which adjoins Goldwell Road, was quiet at 2.30pm on Tuesday and devoid of any police activitiy

She added: "This is the second time in under a month we've had a swarm of police vehicles descend on Goldwell Lane.

"It's becoming quite worrying for neighbours because we're not really sure what's happening. It's putting some of us off wanting to live here."

Police said investigations were ongoing in relation to any previous incidents and as such they would not be able to comment.

