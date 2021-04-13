Police raid Norwich street after reports man had weapon
- Credit: Archant
Police swooped on a Norwich street after reports a man had a weapon.
Officers were called to Goldwell Road just outside the city centre shortly after 9am on Tuesday, arresting a man in connection with the incident.
As of 12.30pm, police vehicles remained on the street pursuing enquiries, but earlier road closures in place on Goldwell Road and adjoining roads had been lifted.
A resident who lives on nearby Ashby Street, but did not want to be named, said: "Goldwell Road and King's Lane were closed off this morning when I left home at around 10am.
"There were at least six police cars on King's Lane and two on Goldwell Road. With them were dog units and armed police vehicles.
"I could hear more sirens on the way."
She added: "This is the second time in under a month we've had a swarm of police vehicles descend on Goldwell Lane.
"It's becoming quite worrying for neighbours because we're not really sure what's happening. It's putting some of us off wanting to live here."
Police said investigations were ongoing in relation to any previous incidents and as such they would not be able to comment.