Body is found on Pakefield beach

PUBLISHED: 10:06 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 17 February 2019

A body has been found on Pakefield beach. File photo. Picture Nick Butcher

A body has been found on Pakefield beach. File photo. Picture Nick Butcher

The body of a man has been found on the beach in Pakefield this morning.

Officers were called at 7.45am by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports that a body of a man in his 70s had been found on the beach.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

Enquiries to establish the circumstances remain ongoing.

The next of kin have been informed.

