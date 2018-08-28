Report of Norwich building fire turns out to be malicious call

Reports of a Norwich building fire turned out to be a malicious call. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Three fire crews were called out to reports of a building fire in Norwich which turned out to be a malicious call.

Crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham were mobilised to reports of a building fire on Magdalen Road at just after 12.15am today (Saturday, December 8).

However it turned out to be a false alarm as the call had been malicious.

Meanwhile at just before 1.40am today one appliance from Kings Lynn North attended a deliberately started fire in the open on Loke Road in North Lynn.

The fire was however extinguished before the arrival of the brigade.

Firefighters in the west of the county were called to a false alarm at just before 10.40pm yesterday (Friday, December 7).

One appliance from Downham Market attended the incident following an alarm activation on Station Road, Ten Mile Bank.

The incident was however found to be a false alarm caused by steam.