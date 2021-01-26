Report into woman's murder by jealous ex: 'Employers must do more'

Published: 12:01 PM January 26, 2021

A report into the death of a woman murdered by her jealous former partner says employers must do more to support staff who are the victims of domestic abuse.

Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, was stabbed to death at her home in Fenland Road, King's Lynn, by her ex-boyfriend Gediminas Jasinskas in September, 2018.

Jasinskas, then 30 and of Tennyson Avenue in Lynn, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder in January, 2019.

He told police he killed her after finding she had received messages from another man. After finishing his shift early at the factory where both he and Miss Magda-Calancea worked, he hid in the garage of her home and stabbed her more than 20 times in a frenzied attack when she returned at 10pm.

Fatally-injured Miss Magda-Calancea told a neighbour she had been stabbed by Jasinskas, who initially fled before going to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where doctors had been fighting to save his victim.

He told paramedics his girlfriend had been having "romantic relations" with another man and in a "moment of passion" he "lost control and stabbed her". Police were called and Jasinskas was arrested.

Now, an official review into her death has highlighted how the abusive control and coercion Miss Magda-Calancea suffered during her relationship led to her death and how more needed to be done to make employers aware of the signs of domestic abuse.

The Domestic Homicide Review (DHR) was commissioned by the Norfolk County Community Safety Partnership (NCCSP).

Its chair Mark Stokes said: “While our thoughts are with all who loved her we owe it to her to learn any lessons we can and work to help others who may find themselves in similar situations.

“Her sad death is a timely reminder that domestic abuse can occur in many forms, not just physical but emotional and psychological.

“We all need to be trained to see the signs of coercive, controlling and harassing behaviour so we can help family, friends and loved ones find the right help and support.”

The DHR says the agency which employed Jasinskas and Miss Magda-Calancea "lacked any detailed information for employees about domestic abuse".

t is now drawing up a policy on domestic abuse which will be "embedded in their business, supporting by training and awareness to their internal staff and to all workers".

It adds: "They aim to deliver this in the same way that they do in other areas, looking to partner with their clients to push the message and raise the awareness."

The review into the death of Miss Magda-Calancea, who worked at the same factory as her ex-partner, makes three recommendations.

It says health services, such as GP’s surgeries, should engage with the county-wide Domestic Abuse Champions Network to support victims.

I also says the community safety partnership should promote a domestic abuse toolkit for employers to ensure they have policies and procedures in place.

And it recommends Norfolk continues to develop awareness raising about how behaviour such as stalking and harassment contribute to the risk of significant harm or murder after the breakdown of a relationship.

The release of the report comes only two months after the county’s Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Group (DASVG) overseen by the NCCSP, launched the HEAR campaign to encourage employers to do more.

So far 34 organisations representing some 23,155 employers have signed the HEAR pledge.

Mr Stokes said: “Only by working together can we say no to domestic abuse and I would encourage those organisations who haven’t already done so, to sign up to the HEAR pledge.

“Friends, family and workplace colleagues need to also recognise the signs of controlling and abusive relationships, and support the victim to tackle this safely by accessing specialist services.

“No one should suffer in silence - there is help available.”

The review can be found online via the Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board’s website here.

