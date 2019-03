Signalling work means trains replaced by buses in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

A number of Greater Anglia trains have been replaced by buses. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rail passengers in some parts of Norfolk and Suffolk will find themselves on roads, rather than tracks, due to trains being replaced by buses.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth/Lowestoft are replaced by buses until 4.45pm today (Sunday, March 3).

And signalling work means that lines between Lowestoft and Beccles and Ipswich to Lowestoft also means those rail services will be replaced with buses.

Greater Anglia said that would continue until 4.45pm.