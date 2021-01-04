Joy as church secures funding for urgently-needed repairs

Published: 3:32 PM January 4, 2021

All Saints Church at Crostwight in north-west Norfolk, which has been granted money for urgently-need repairs. - Credit: Supplied

A 14th century church has been awarded a grant of £9,350 towards urgently-needed repairs to its porch.

Peter Williams, leading church warden at All Saints in Crostwight, east of North Walsham, said he was delighted with the funding, which would go towards fixing damage caused by decaying roof tiles and underlying cover and battens, which have rotted, letting water into space above the porch ceiling.

The grant has been made to Honing with Crostwight Parochial Church Council as part of the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, administered by Historic England through its Covid-19 emergency heritage at risk response scheme.

Mr Williams said: “Crostwight Church is a Grade 1 gem and is in need of considerable repairs and conservation and rare wall paintings are in danger of being lost.

“Although the porch repair is a separate project, the grant will take a little of the fund-raising pressure off the PCC and allow us to focus on the £200,000 still needed for the conservation of the paintings and other structural repairs, including replacing bench tops and the whole repair will cost more than £13,000 and the work will be done this month."