News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Joy as church secures funding for urgently-needed repairs

Logo Icon

Maurice Gray

Published: 3:32 PM January 4, 2021   
All Saints Church at Crostwight in north-west Norfolk, which has been granted money for urgently-need repairs.  

All Saints Church at Crostwight in north-west Norfolk, which has been granted money for urgently-need repairs. - Credit: Supplied

A 14th century church  has been awarded a grant of £9,350 towards urgently-needed repairs to its porch. 

Peter Williams, leading church warden at All Saints in Crostwight, east of North Walsham, said he was delighted with the funding, which would go towards fixing damage caused by decaying roof tiles and underlying cover and battens, which have rotted, letting water into space above the porch ceiling.

The grant has been made to Honing with Crostwight Parochial Church Council as part of the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, administered by Historic England through its Covid-19 emergency heritage at risk response scheme.

Mr Williams said: “Crostwight Church is a Grade 1 gem and is in need of considerable repairs and conservation and rare wall paintings are in danger of being lost.

“Although the porch repair is a separate project, the grant will take a little of the fund-raising pressure off the PCC and allow us to focus on the £200,000 still needed for the conservation of the paintings and other structural repairs, including replacing bench tops and the whole repair will cost more than £13,000 and the work will be done this month."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Woman who died after becoming trapped under boat named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Education

'A huge worry' - Norfolk primary schools ask for clarity before reopening

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus