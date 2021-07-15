News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Work begins on essential park repairs at region's 'far east'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:36 PM July 15, 2021   
Work to create a new £1m park and gateway at The Ness in Lowestoft has been completed. Pictures: Mi

Essential repair work is needed at The Ness in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Essential repair work is under way at the UK's most easterly park.

Work is needed at the Ness, owned and managed by Lowestoft Town Council.

A new permanent footpath will be constructed to formalise a route already used by walkers, along with repairs to the play park.

Some grassy areas will also be reseeded, with temporary fencing in place to allow the seed to establish.

Work, carried out by a contractor for East Suffolk Council, is due to be finished by early August.

The Ness park in Lowestoft.

The Ness park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

it comes after cleaning and repairs in April to fix damage caused by flooding.

The council's deputy leader Craig Rivett said: "The Ness is a unique maritime heritage site which was created for the Lowestoft community, and visitors, to enjoy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
  2. 2 Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets
  3. 3 School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid
  1. 4 Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing
  2. 5 'My children see it': Pub boss blasts vile online abuse over vax stance
  3. 6 Mother's fury at hospital over death of son with Down's syndrome
  4. 7 A140 petrol station closed after running out of fuel
  5. 8 Pub manager held in headlock after refusing to serve drunk man
  6. 9 'I'm gutted' - Pub owner axed Euro screening over fears of losing licence
  7. 10 Ice cream van seized by police as driver had no licence or insurance

"Our contractors have already carried out repairs following recent flood damage and they will now return to site to carry out further minor work and ensure the park is ready to be enjoyed once again."

Suffolk Live
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Center Parks Elveden, Norfolk and Suffolk

Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Pretty brick-built Victorian style gate-keeper's lodge behind iron railings

Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DE

Coronavirus | Updated

'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus