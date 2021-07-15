Work begins on essential park repairs at region's 'far east'
- Credit: Mick Howes
Essential repair work is under way at the UK's most easterly park.
Work is needed at the Ness, owned and managed by Lowestoft Town Council.
A new permanent footpath will be constructed to formalise a route already used by walkers, along with repairs to the play park.
Some grassy areas will also be reseeded, with temporary fencing in place to allow the seed to establish.
Work, carried out by a contractor for East Suffolk Council, is due to be finished by early August.
You may also want to watch:
it comes after cleaning and repairs in April to fix damage caused by flooding.
The council's deputy leader Craig Rivett said: "The Ness is a unique maritime heritage site which was created for the Lowestoft community, and visitors, to enjoy.
Most Read
- 1 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
- 2 Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets
- 3 School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid
- 4 Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing
- 5 'My children see it': Pub boss blasts vile online abuse over vax stance
- 6 Mother's fury at hospital over death of son with Down's syndrome
- 7 A140 petrol station closed after running out of fuel
- 8 Pub manager held in headlock after refusing to serve drunk man
- 9 'I'm gutted' - Pub owner axed Euro screening over fears of losing licence
- 10 Ice cream van seized by police as driver had no licence or insurance
"Our contractors have already carried out repairs following recent flood damage and they will now return to site to carry out further minor work and ensure the park is ready to be enjoyed once again."