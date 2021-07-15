Work begins on essential park repairs at region's 'far east'

Published: 1:36 PM July 15, 2021

Essential repair work is needed at The Ness in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Essential repair work is under way at the UK's most easterly park.

Work is needed at the Ness, owned and managed by Lowestoft Town Council.

A new permanent footpath will be constructed to formalise a route already used by walkers, along with repairs to the play park.

Some grassy areas will also be reseeded, with temporary fencing in place to allow the seed to establish.

Work, carried out by a contractor for East Suffolk Council, is due to be finished by early August.

The Ness park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

it comes after cleaning and repairs in April to fix damage caused by flooding.

The council's deputy leader Craig Rivett said: "The Ness is a unique maritime heritage site which was created for the Lowestoft community, and visitors, to enjoy.

"Our contractors have already carried out repairs following recent flood damage and they will now return to site to carry out further minor work and ensure the park is ready to be enjoyed once again."