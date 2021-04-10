Repair works to be carried out along popular beach
- Credit: Coastal Partnership East
A scheme of maintenance work and repairs is set to be carried out along a stretch of a popular beach.
Repair works are set to be carried out to the coastal defences in Lowestoft from next week.
Coastal Partnership East – which brings together the coastal management resources and expertise from North Norfolk District Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and East Suffolk Council – has appointed the Water Management Alliance (WMA) to start repair work along the North Denes beach at Lowestoft.
It will see repairs and maintenance works starting "across the North Denes frontage" from Monday, April 12.
These works are due to last "approximately two to three weeks," according to Coastal Partnership East.
You may also want to watch:
With the WMA due to set up a "temporary site" for workmen on Gunton Denes, north of Links Road in Lowestoft, a spokesman for Coastal Partnership East said: "The work is spread across the defences from Links Road, south along the defences to Hamilton sea wall."
As the works are due to be carried out "around daily tides" the spokesman added: "WMA will be undertaking repairs and maintenance to the sea wall including joint sealant work, concrete work, reducing possible trip hazards, and
surveying under the Hamilton sea wall promenade.
"Repairs and minor maintenance to the defences from Fishermans Wharf along the south Lowestoft frontage towards Pakefield will also take place during this time period.
"We will work hard to keep any inconvenience to a minimum and ask the public to please take note of
the contractor’s signage when work is happening."
Most Read
- 1 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
- 2 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
- 3 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
- 4 Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed
- 5 Boss offers glamping after Covid shuts down 30-year-old firm
- 6 Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says
- 7 Former Norwich North MP and champion of city Dr Ian Gibson dies
- 8 Sense of shock in 'quiet' community following Easter Sunday rape
- 9 Man taken to hospital after crash near Aylsham
- 10 First holiday flight from Norwich full despite travel uncertainty
The repairs and maintenance work to defences across the North Denes frontage is being carried out to "improve public safety."
It adds: "Undertaking regular targeted maintenance ensures that we maximise the lifespan of each coastal
protection asset, ensuring that we make the most of every pound of public money spent, achieving a better return for local investment.
"We are supporting the safeguarding of life and local economies by making sure that the council’s coastal assets are in the condition needed for continued protection."