Repair works to be carried out along popular beach

Published: 7:00 AM April 10, 2021

A scheme of maintenance work and repairs is set to be carried out along a stretch of a popular beach.

Repair works are set to be carried out to the coastal defences in Lowestoft from next week.

Coastal Partnership East – which brings together the coastal management resources and expertise from North Norfolk District Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and East Suffolk Council – has appointed the Water Management Alliance (WMA) to start repair work along the North Denes beach at Lowestoft.

It will see repairs and maintenance works starting "across the North Denes frontage" from Monday, April 12.

The North Denes area in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

These works are due to last "approximately two to three weeks," according to Coastal Partnership East.

With the WMA due to set up a "temporary site" for workmen on Gunton Denes, north of Links Road in Lowestoft, a spokesman for Coastal Partnership East said: "The work is spread across the defences from Links Road, south along the defences to Hamilton sea wall."

As the works are due to be carried out "around daily tides" the spokesman added: "WMA will be undertaking repairs and maintenance to the sea wall including joint sealant work, concrete work, reducing possible trip hazards, and

surveying under the Hamilton sea wall promenade.

"Repairs and minor maintenance to the defences from Fishermans Wharf along the south Lowestoft frontage towards Pakefield will also take place during this time period.

"We will work hard to keep any inconvenience to a minimum and ask the public to please take note of

the contractor’s signage when work is happening."

The repairs and maintenance work to defences across the North Denes frontage is being carried out to "improve public safety."

It adds: "Undertaking regular targeted maintenance ensures that we maximise the lifespan of each coastal

protection asset, ensuring that we make the most of every pound of public money spent, achieving a better return for local investment.

"We are supporting the safeguarding of life and local economies by making sure that the council’s coastal assets are in the condition needed for continued protection."