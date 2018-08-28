Repair grants for 15 Norfolk churches

All Saints' Church, Wreningham, is among thosse receiving grants Picture: Archant

Churches across Norfolk are being given grants totalling more than £60,000 for repairs.

The 16 grants range from £500 to £10,000 to St Mary the Virgin’s church at Pulham, near Harleston, which faces a total repair bill of more than £103,000 including work to the roof and replacing timbers.

The Norfolk Churches Trust also made four awards of £5,000 at its latest quarterly meeting.

These included an urgent appeal to help fund the £51,000 cost of repairs to the east chancel wall of All Saints, Wreningham, near Attleborough.

And in west Norfolk, St Peter’s at Wolferton, near King’s Lynn, has asked for a contribution towards the £115,000 cost of repairs to all its roofs on the north side of the church.

Two grants, each of £7,000, were also made to St Mary and All Saints, Newton by Castleacre, towards the £21,000 cost of roof repairs and to help with the £182,000 cost of re-thatching All Saints, Old Buckenham.

Michael Sayer, chairman of the trust’s grants committee, said that the total amount of funding requested for repairs from these churches stood at almost £250,000.

While many churches had managed to raise some funds and donations from other charities, there was a major challenge to bridge the gap in funding, said Mr Sayer.

The grants committee also agreed a £5,000 grant to St Andrew, Hoe, near Dereham towards the £12,312 cost of repairing the nave window, the porch roof and replacing the tower’s guttering and downpipes.

Grants

£500 to St Mary, Beechamwelll, near Swaffham

£700 – Holy Trinity, Ingham, near Stalham

£1,000 – St Edmund, Hunstanton and St Mary, Whissonsett, near Dereham

£2,000 - St Botolph, Barford, near Norwich, St Helen, Gateley, near Fakenham and St Andrew, Saxthorpe, near Holt

£3,000 – to St Andrew, Colton, near Norwich

£4,000 – St Peter, Weasenham, near Fakenham

£5,000 – St Giles, Bradfield, near North Walsham, St Bartholomew, Sloley, near North Walsham, St Peter, Wolferton, near King’s Lynn and All Saints, Wreningham, near Norwich.

£7,000 – St Mary and All Saints, Newton by Castle Acre, All Saints, Old Buckenham.

£10,000 – St Mary the Virgin, Pulham, near Harleston.