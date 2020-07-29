Search

Two people taken to hospital following serious crash on A148

PUBLISHED: 15:41 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 29 July 2020

An accident involving a car closed the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A road has reopened following a crash involving a car that left the road a hit a tree.

Two people were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital following the accident, which happened on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham, just before 9.50am today.

The NARS volunteer paramedic from Sculthorpe was first on scene.

The air ambulance was also called and the road was closed, but reopened by 11.40am.

A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Holt Road (A148) in Thursford shortly after 9.50am today to reports of a collision. We sent two ambulance officers, a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“Crews treated two patients at the scene before transporting them by road to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital for further assessment and care.”

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

